Margaret Alva, former Rajasthan Governor, Declared Opposition's Vice-President Candidate

The Opposition on Sunday declared Margaret Alva, former Rajasthan Governor, as the candidate for the post of Vice-President. Addressing the media after a meeting attended by 17 opposition parties, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “Opposition’s candidate for the post of Vice President of India to be Margaret Alva.”

Alva was the 20th governor of Rajasthan — the same place from where NDA’s Vice-President candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar belongs.

Alva also served as the 17th Governor of Goa, 23rd Governor of Gujarat and 4th Governor of Uttarakhand. She has also formerly served as the Cabinet minister.

Alva was zeroed in as the candidate at the opposition meeting held at Pawar’s residence. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, NCP’s Supriya Sule, SP’s Ramgopal Yadav, CPIM’s Sitaram Yechury, RJD’s AD Singh, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, among others, attended the meet.

