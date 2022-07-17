Margaret Alva is Oppn's V-P Pick: 5 Facts About Her, 5 things She Has in Common With NDA's Dhankar

Joint opposition candidate for the vice-presidential election Margaret Alva on Sunday said she accepted with “great humility” her nomination for the August 6 poll and thanked leaders of various parties for reposing faith in her.

The former Rajasthan governor is pitted against National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

“It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint opposition for the post of Vice President of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they’ve put in me. Jai Hind,” Alva tweeted soon after the opposition parties announced her name.

The leaders of various opposition parties had met at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to decide on the common candidate for the vice president’s election.

The last date for filing nominations is July 19.

WHO IS ALVA?

Alva, 80, was unanimously chosen by leaders of 17 opposition parties to be the joint opposition candidate for the country’s second top constitutional post.

Born on April 14, 1942 in Magaluru, Alva has a BA, LLB from Mt Carmel College and Government Law College in Bengaluru. She married Niranjan Alva in 1964, with whom she has a daughter and three sons. Her husband died in 2018. Alva was elected to the Rajya Sabha four times and one term to the Lok Sabha in 1999 when she won the elections from Uttara Kannada seat. Alva was made a central minister at the age of 42. She served as a minister under Rajiv Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao. In 2008, Alva faced controversy, after she alleged that tickets for Karnataka elections held that year were “sold”. Alva also served as the governor of Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttarakhand.

THE COMMON FACTORS

Dhankhar and Alva have several things in common.

Both have been the governor, union minister and have a Congress background to list a few. Both also have a law degree, have been one-time Lok Sabha member and share a Rajasthan connection. While the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA Dhankhar, 71, is a native of the state, the Opposition’s pick Alva, 80, has been its governor. Dhankhar, who was in the Janata Dal and the Congress before joining the BJP, distinguished himself as a lawyer in the Rajasthan High Court and then in the Supreme Court, while Alva has had a more vast legislative experience. She has been a four-term Rajya Sabha MP and was governor of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre. She was also a minister in the governments headed by Rajiv Gandhi and P V Narasimha Rao. Dhankhar, also a former MLA, was a minister in the short-lived Chandra Shekhar government and was appointed the governor of West Bengal in July 2019 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power again. With the BJP enjoying a majority for the vice-presidential poll, Dhankhar is all, but certain to beat his more experienced rival to the important constitutional post.

