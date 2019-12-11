Margashirsha Purnima 2019: Date, Time and Rituals of the Festival

Margashirsha Purnima 2019 will be celebrated on Thursday, December 12. Margashirsha Purinam is considered to be an auspicious day and is celebrated every year on the full moon day during the month of Margashirsha or the 9th month of the traditional Hindu almanac. Margashirsha Purnima is also known as Battisi Purima. The day is also being celebrated as Dattetreya Jayanti.

On the day of Margashirsha Purnima, people observe day-long fast and break their fast after seeing the moon.

According to Prokerala, on the occasion of the Margashirsha Purnima, devotees worship the Moon God. It is also believed that on this day Moon was blessed with Amrit. During the month of Margashirsha, people perform charity and several religious activities. On Margashirsha Purinam, devotees take a holy dip in the sacred river and worship Lord Vishnu.

Date and time of Margashirsha Purnima 2019

According to Drik Panchang, Margashirsha Purnima will be celebrated on December 12, 2019 (Thursday)

Margashirsha Purnima Tithi begins: December 11, 2019 at 10:59 am

Margashirsha Purnima Tithi ends: December 12, 2019 at 10:42 pm.

Margashirsha Purnima rituals

According to the report, devotees perform the ceremonious bath with the roots of Tulsi plant. While they take bath, they must chant 'Om Namo Narayana' or the Gayatri Mantra. Devotees also take a holy dip in the sacred river on this day.

People observe fast on this day and recite the 'Satyanarayana Katha'. Devotees also worship Lord Vishnu and perform 'yagya' and 'havan'.

