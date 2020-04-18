Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Marginal Relief for MP's Covid-19 Hotspots as Bhopal, Indore Record Fall in Positive Cases

Indore, which had recorded over 550 cases in the last three days – primarily because of the bulk testing conducted at Indore and Delhi – reported 50 fresh cases of infection on Friday.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 18, 2020, 2:22 PM IST
A munipality worker sprays disinfectant in the premises of a residential area to contain the spread of coronavirus during lockdown in Bhopal. (PTI)

Bhopal/Indore: After a spate of Covid-19 cases, Bhopal and Indore saw marginal relief on Friday with the capital city not recording any fresh cases. Indore, meanwhile, reported 50 new cases as opposed to the high numbers it had witnessed in the last few days. The number of positive cases in Bhopal and Indore stands at 186 and 892, respectively.

Bhopal’s Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said that all the 102 samples sent for testing had come out as negative.

Indore, which had recorded over 550 cases in the last three days – primarily because of the bulk testing conducted at Indore and Delhi – reported 50 fresh cases of infection on Friday. With this, the number of active cases in the city rose to 892, including 47 deaths.

As the state reels under the Covid-19 outbreak, the news of 71 patients recovering also brought considerable relief. Of these, 37 were discharged from the hospital on Friday.

Buoyed by these figures, Indore collector Manish Singh said that Covid-19 cases have now peaked and in the coming days, the cases of infection would fall drastically.

Individuals who tested positive had a history of contact with persons who had previously tested positive and were lodged in quarantine facilities.

With bulk testing being done at a Noida-based lab, the city has cleared its backlog of tests from the previous fortnight, Singh said, adding that the number of yellow category hospitals – marked as having suspected cases – has come down drastically.

However, the situation has not yet eased in other parts of the state. The infection has now spread to 26 districts, despite stringent lockdown measures being imposed.

Besides Indore and Bhopal, Covid-19 cases have been reported in districts, including Morena (14), Ujjain (28), Jabalpur (15), Gwalior (6), Khargone (39), Barwani (24), Vidisha (13), Hoshangabad (18) Khandwa (33), Ratlam (12) and Dewas (18).

The total number of cases has surged to 1,351 in Madhya Pradesh, which includes 69 deaths and 102 recoveries.

