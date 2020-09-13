Kolkata, Sep 10: Mario Rivera, who guided East Bengal to a second place finish in the last I-League wants to be back at the helm even as former Serbian international Risto Vidakovic is tipped to be favourite to take over as the chief coach of the new ISL entrants. East Bengal are yet to finalise their head coach following their acquisition by Shree Cement who will make an ISL bid for the upcoming season.

“I receive many messages every day from East Bengal fans asking me to come back but at this moment nothing is closed,” Rivera told .

