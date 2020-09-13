Kolkata: Mario Rivera, who guided East Bengal to a second-place finish in the I-League last year, wants to be back as the team’s chief coach even as former Serbian international Risto Vidakovic’s name also does the rounds for the top job. East Bengal are yet to finalise their head coach following their acquisition by Shree Cement, which will make an entry bid for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

“I receive many messages everyday from East Bengal fans asking me to come back but at this moment nothing is closed,” Rivera told .

