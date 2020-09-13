INDIA

Mario Rivera "Ready To Be Back" At East Bengal, Serbian Vidakovic's Name Also In Fray

Mario Rivera, who guided East Bengal to a second place finish in the last I-League wants to be back at the helm even as former Serbian international Risto Vidakovic is tipped to be favourite to take over as the chief coach of the new ISL entrants. East Bengal are yet to finalise their head coach following their acquisition by Shree Cement who will make an ISL bid for the upcoming season.

Kolkata: Mario Rivera, who guided East Bengal to a second-place finish in the I-League last year, wants to be back as the team’s chief coach even as former Serbian international Risto Vidakovic’s name also does the rounds for the top job. East Bengal are yet to finalise their head coach following their acquisition by Shree Cement, which will make an entry bid for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

“I receive many messages everyday from East Bengal fans asking me to come back but at this moment nothing is closed,” Rivera told .

  • First Published: September 13, 2020, 3:10 PM IST
