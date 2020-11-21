Markets in Shimla to Be Closed on Sundays Due to Covid-19

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the administration has directed all markets in Shimla district to be closed on Sundays. In an order issued on Saturday, Shimla district magistrate Apoorv Devgan said that all shops except those selling essential commodities including food items, medical stores, restaurants would remain closed on Sundays till further orders.

The step has been taken as a preventive measure due to increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the district, an official said..

