Markets in Shimla to Be Closed on Sundays Due to Covid-19
File photo: People maintaining safe distance stand in queue to buy vegetables during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Shimla on April 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)
In an order issued on Saturday, Shimla district magistrate Apoorv Devgan said that all shops except those selling essential commodities including food items, medical stores, restaurants would remain closed on Sundays till further orders.
- PTI Shimla
- Last Updated: November 21, 2020, 21:33 IST
Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the administration has directed all markets in Shimla district to be closed on Sundays. In an order issued on Saturday, Shimla district magistrate Apoorv Devgan said that all shops except those selling essential commodities including food items, medical stores, restaurants would remain closed on Sundays till further orders.
The step has been taken as a preventive measure due to increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the district, an official said..
