Markets in UP's Ghaziabad Will Open from Coming Monday on Alternate Days from 10am to 5pm
For representation: Migrant workers and their families wait for a bus to take them to a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad. (Image: Reuters)
All markets will remain closed every Sunday to avoid overcrowding.
The Ghaziabad administration in Uttar Pradesh on Friday said markets in the district will open from May 25 on alternate days from 10 am to 5 pm.
Two days' time has been given to shopkeepers to make arrangements to ensure social distancing, it said.
District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that in case the markets open on Saturday, people would rush to shop and there is a risk of spreading of COVID-19.
Markets across the district will open from 10 am to 5 pm, he said. All markets will remain closed every Sunday to avoid overcrowding, he added.
Pandey said markets in Indirapuram and Vaishali will open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while Vasundhara, Kaushambi, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Raj Nagar district centre shopping complexes will open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The schedule for the entire district has been issued to traders' associations for circulation among the masses, he said.