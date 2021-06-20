Markets Open But Curbs on Gyms, Cinemas: Here's What's Allowed as UP Revises Rules from Tomorrow

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced new coronavirus guidelines to be followed in the state from June 21. The new guidelines will allow markets to operate from 7am to 9pm while restaurants will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity.

However, if the number of active cases cross the 500-mark in any district, the area will have to face curbs. The new guidelines will be effective for all the places other than containment zones.

The orders issued by UP chief secretary RK Tiwari on Saturday allow operating shops and markets from 7am to 9pm. The weekend corona curfew will be in place on Saturday and Sunday in the entire state. Coronavirus protocol of social distancing, sanitisation, etc. will have to be followed strictly. Government offices will work with full force and a dedicated Covid help desk will have to be established compulsorily.

Private offices will encourage work from home, however, if they call staff they will also have to follow guidelines similar for government offices. Restaurants, eateries, etc will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity and they will have to make arrangements for thermometer, pulse oximeter and sanitizer at their entrance. Malls will be allowed to operate with similar arrangements.

The new guidelines will allow a maximum of 50 people in marriage functions along with strict implementation of Covid protocol. Monuments of ASI along with parks and zoos will be allowed to operate as per their pre-decided timings. Only 50 people will be allowed at a time at religious places. Two people will be allowed on two-wheelers, while two people apart from the driver will be allowed to sit in three-wheelers, in four wheelers apart from the driver three people will be allowed to sit.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed for educational purposes, while online classes will have to be held as per the directions from the department concerned. Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, stadiums will continue to remain closed until further orders.

