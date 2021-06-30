'Marna Hai Toh Maro…': MP Minister Tells Parents After they Complain of Overcharging by Schools

Madhya Pradesh school education minister Inder Singh Parmar has courted controversy for allegedly telling a group of parents to ‘go and die’ in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

He made the insensitive remark with a delegation of parents’ association that had gone to meet him at his residence to complain against overcharging by private schools while physical classes are suspended.

“What should we do, sir? Should we die?" the parents can be heard pleading in the video after which the minister reportedly said, “Marna hai to maro, jaa ke andolan karo…” (Go die if you want and stage a protest).

Association president Kamal Vishwakarma told Times of India that some 60 parents had gone to meet Parmar about the schools charging fees in violation of last year’s high court order and state government directives.

“We were kept waiting for almost an hour and half after which, an official from Parmar’s office met us. We submitted a memorandum to him and told that we wanted to meet the minister. Parmar came out of his house. Instead of talking to us, he went straight to his car. We asked him to help the parents in distress and pass necessary directives to the schools on fee, on which he reacted sharply and said we only want to create an issue,” Vishwakarma was quoted as saying by TOI.

The video also drew flak from the Opposition Congress which demanded his resignation. “This is Madhya Pradesh’s education minister and Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s uncontrolled horse. He is telling the parents’ union ‘do whatever you can, go and die’. This response to the demand of fee waiver in schools during the pandemic shows how the government is blinded by the power," tweeted Jitu Patwari, Congress state president.

