Marriage & Betrayals: Man Marries 5 Women After Duping Them on Matrimonial Site in Hyderabad, Held

A man was arrested for allegedly cheating at least five women by hiding his multiple marriages from them.

The accused identified as Siva Shankar Babu (33) is a native of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. He was nabbed in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday and was later brought to Hyderabad.

Siva used to contact the women through his matrimonial profile. He impersonated himself as a software engineer working at a prominent company and mainly targeted divorced women, the Times of India reported.

The matter came to the fore after a woman from Kondapur lodged a complaint with Gachibowli Police claiming that the accused tricked her into giving him Rs 20 lakh and gold valuables. She met Siva on a matrimonial site and later the two got hitched.

Meanwhile, another victim approached cops at the RC police station citing that the accused took valuables from her and had become inaccessible since then.

Acting on the complaint, the police summoned Siva to the police station where his marriage to a Kondapur woman was noticed. The two victims then figured out that Siva had duped several women in the name of marriage.

According to the report, Cyberabad Police said that there are five cases against Siva at KPHB, RC Puram, Balanagar, Gachibowli police stations in the city and also in Ananthapur in Andhra Pradesh.

The police officials are probing if there are more victims in the case.

