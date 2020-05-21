Marriages Already Fixed on Sundays Will be Exempted from Lockdown, Says Karnataka Govt

The Karnataka government on Thursday clarified that marriages that have been already scheduled for May 24 and 31 will be exempted from "Sunday complete lockdown" measure prescribed by the administration as part of the fourth phase of COVID-19 shutdown till month end.

The clarification comes following a petition from the public seeking clarification or permission to go ahead with the marriages that were already scheduled on Sundays.

Announcing the fourth phase of lockdown restrictions, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had on Monday said that curfew would continue from 7 pm to 7 am and there would be a complete lockdown on Sundays till May 31, other than essential services.

This measure imposes restrictions on public transport, shops and establishments and movement of people on Sundays.

"It was ordered that there will be complete lockdown on Sundays, but as marriages have been scheduled already on these days, they will be considered as a special case," Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority member-secretary TK Anil Kumar said in the clarification.

According to it, Deputy commissioners are informed that marriages can be permitted by ensuring social distancing, capping the number of guests at 50 and strict compliance with all other guidelines.

Not more than 50 guests, no AC, no consumption of liquor and paan, no invitation to people aged above 65 and below 10 and also pregnant women are some of the guidelines to be followed for holding marriages or events in Karnataka, according to the advisory issued by the state health department last week.

Prohibiting people from containment zones from attending such events, it mandated the use of sanitisers and thermal screening at the entry of the venue, among other things.