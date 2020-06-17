Married 8 Months ago, Slain Soldeir’s Family in MP Says ‘Brave Son Made Us All Proud’

Rewa: Despite losing son at a tender age of 21, the family of Dipak Singh in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa is holding their heads high due to the honour earned by their young member of the family.







Dipak was among the 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.







His family was crestfallen when the army informed them about his death on late Tuesday evening. A native of village Farehda in Mangawan tehsil in Rewa, Dipak got married eight months ago.

His mortal remains are kept in Leh and will be flown to Rewa on Thursday, said his family.

Dipak, who had followed the footsteps of his elder brother in joining the army, will be cremated at his native village Farehda with full state honour.

“He got married in November last year and it’s hardly been eight months now,” said his father Gajraj Singh. “Dipak had last come to the village in February and no one thought he would be wrapped in a tricolour when he visited us next. The news has left us with a heavy heart but my son has made all of us proud,” said the sobbing father.

Locals said a fortnight ago Dipak had called up his wife and said he come on leave soon and bring a Kashmiri shawl and ornaments for her. His wife and mother are inconsolable since they learn about his death.

People from all walks of life, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, exCM Kamal Nath and others poured heartfelt condolences on social media on the martyrdom of the young soldier.

