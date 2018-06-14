English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Married Man Scripts Kidnapping Plot to Get Rid of Live-in Partner
The man had introduced himself to the woman as a bank employee and had also asked her to marry him. She was unaware that Tiwari was married and had two children.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Ghaziabad: A man was arrested on Wednesday for concocting the story of his abduction after his live-in partner put pressure on him to marry her.
The police have arrested Abhijeet Tiwari, a resident of Jhandapur village here and a native of Allahabad, Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Akash Tomar said.
He had also demanded a "ransom" of Rs 20,000 from the woman, he said.
The man had introduced himself to the woman as a bank employee and had also asked her to marry him. She was unaware that Tiwari was married and had two children, the SP said.
The officer said around 15 days ago, he called her from Allahabad to Ghaziabad and during this period, they stayed at a rented accommodation in Jhandapur village as live-in partners, he said.
On Monday, the woman put pressure on Tiwari for marriage, and a day later, he made a call in a female's voice and demanded a "ransom" of Rs 20,000, the SP said.
The woman informed the Link Road police station that Tiwari had been abducted. On the basis of the call details, the police traced his location and arrested him from Jhandapur, the official said.
During interrogation, he told the police that he had concocted his abduction to leave her. Police have sent him to jail, Tomar said.
