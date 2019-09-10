Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Married Twice, Man Wants a Third Wife, Gets Beaten Up in Front of Kerala Police Station

As the 26-year old man, employed in a private firm, emerged out of the police station after being questioned, the two women, one of whom he had married in 2016 and the other in April this year, and their relatives pounced on him and beat him up.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Married Twice, Man Wants a Third Wife, Gets Beaten Up in Front of Kerala Police Station
Representative image.
Loading...

Coimbatore: Enraged over their estranged husband seeking another partner through a matrimonial website, two women and their kin on Tuesday assaulted him in front of a police station near here with a video of the incident going viral on the social media.

Police said the two, who have been living with their respective parents unable to bear alleged physical torture by their husband, earlier staged a dharna in front of his office, following which he was asked to come to the police station.

As the 26-year old man, employed in a private firm, emerged out of the police station after being questioned, the two women, one of whom he had married in 2016 and the other in April this year, and their relatives pounced on him and beat him up.

Police said they intervened and took them inside the station where the two women lodged a formal complaint, accusing the man of cheating them after marriage and attempting to enter into wedlock with another.

Further investigation was on, they said even as a video of the man being thrashed by his wives went viral on social media.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram