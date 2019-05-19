Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

Married Woman Gangraped by Three in Rajasthan's Bikaner

The victim said she did not want to be noticed while going to the police station to lodge the rape complaint, added Kumar, explaining the reason why women reached the police station in wee hours.

PTI

Updated:May 19, 2019, 10:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Married Woman Gangraped by Three in Rajasthan's Bikaner
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Bikaner: In yet another case of gangrape, a married woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons at an isolated place near here where she had gone to collect firewood, police said Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred on May 15 while the woman reached the police station along with her husband in the wee hours of May 18 to lodge the complaint," said Chhatargarh police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar.

The victim said she did not want to be noticed while going to the police station to lodge the rape complaint, added Kumar, explaining the reason why women reached the police station in wee hours. On the victim's complaint, the police lodged an FIR, got her medically examined and detained the three accused, Aarif, Dinesh and Banwari, last night, the station house officer added.

The Bikaner gangrape case comes close on the heels of one in Alwar, where a woman was gangraped in front of her husband in the district's Thanagaji area. The Alwar gangrape case had sparked widespread protests and criticism of the government.

A slew of rape cases, including those of children and minor, have been reported in recent past.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram