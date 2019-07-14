Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Married Woman Gangraped on Pretext of Job in Rajasthan, 5 Arrested

The woman was raped by five men in the house of one of the accused on Friday afternoon, Police said.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
Representative image.
Kota: A 30-year-old married woman was allegedly gang raped in Prem Nagar area here on the pretext of getting a job, police said Sunday. Five persons have been arrested in this connection, they said.

The woman was raped by five men in the house of one of the accused on Friday afternoon, SHO Vijay Shankar Sharma said.

The accused have been identified as Durgesh Gautam, a resident of Kota city, Ravi, Yogesh, Shivshankar--all residents of Swami Madhopur-- and Vikram of Gangapur city, he said. The victim in her complaint alleged that Durgesh had a telephonic conversation with her on Friday and asked her to come to his house from where he said he would take her to a place where there was vacancy for a hostel warden, the officer said.

After she reached his house, four of the five men raped her, he said.

The police arrested four of the accused from the Kota-Udaipur mega highway near Salawatiya village on Saturday, while Durgesh was nabbed from Kota city Sunday.

The woman was sent for medical examination on Saturday. Her statement under IPC section 164 will be recorded before the magistrate on Monday, Sharma added.

