1-min read

Married Woman Held for 'Kidnapping' Youth in Mumbai, 'Forcing Him' to have Sex

The police said, the teenager said after he left his house on June 29, the accused called him and took him to Bandra railway station, where she destroyed their sim cards and mobile phones.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2019, 10:46 PM IST
Married Woman Held for 'Kidnapping' Youth in Mumbai, 'Forcing Him' to have Sex
Representative image.
Loading...

Mumbai: A 38-year-old married woman from Kurla in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly "kidnapping" a 16-year-old youth and "forcing him" to have sexual relationship with her, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the teenager had left his house on June 29 saying he was going out for breakfast, but didn't return till late afternoon.

However, the boy's father filed the missing person complaint at Nehru Nagar police station a month after his son went 'missing'.

Probe revealed that the youth was in touch with the accused woman for the past three months.

Meanwhile, police came to know the husband of the woman, a mother of four, had also registered a missing person complaint with the same police station on June 29.

In the meantime, police received a tip-off that the duo have been living in a shanty near Kurla railway tracks.

A trap was laid and the youth was rescued while the woman was arrested.

In his statement, the teenager said after he left his house on June 29, the accused called him and took him to Bandra railway station, where she destroyed their sim cards and mobile phones, police said.

The woman then allegedly took the teenager to New Delhi and started looking for a rented accommodation. However, as they failed to get any, they went to Baroda and then to Navsari, where they stayed till August 11, before returning to Mumbai, police said.

According to the youth, the woman forced him to have physical relations with her.

The accused woman has been booked under section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was produced before court on Tuesday which remanded her in police custody till August 21, said her lawyer RU Jha.

