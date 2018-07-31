English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Marry Hindu Men to Get Rid of Triple Talaq, Nikah Halala': Sadhvi Prachi's Advice to Muslim Women
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader said that she would meet Muslim women, including Bareilly’s Nida Khan, and request them to accept Hinduism.
File Photo of Sadhvi Prachi
Lucknow: In yet another controversial statement, firebrand Hindutva leader Sadhvi Prachi has asked Muslim women to marry Hindu men and embrace their religion in order to get rid of practices like triple talaq and nikah halala.
“Muslim girls should marry Hindu boys in order to get rid of nikah halala and triple talaq. Maulvis who are issuing fake fatwas should be punished as they are spoiling the society,” Sadhvi said while speaking to media in Mathura.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader said that she would meet Muslim women, including Bareilly’s Nida Khan, and request them to accept Hinduism.
Nida Khan has openly criticised the practice of triple talaq and domestic violence. Thus, prompting the Imam of Bareilly Jama Masjid to issue fatwa against her.
A day earlier, Prachi took a jibe at the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying that his party would not get majority in next year’s general elections, and hence, he should think about getting married.
“The inappropriate decisions taken by Rahul Gandhi will not get Congress majority. The party should make efforts to get Rahul Gandhi married,” VHP leader said.
Claiming that the construction of Ram Mandir would begin before the 2019 general elections, she added that PM Modi’s victory was almost certain in 2019 polls.
“The saints have all geared up for the Ram Mandir construction, however, we will wait for the Supreme Court’s decision,” Sadhvi Prachi said.
Edited by: Sana Fazili
