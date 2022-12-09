'Marrying 4 Woman Unnatural': Nitin Gadkari Makes Strong Pitch for Uniform Civil Code Across India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday made a strong pitch for the Uniform Civil Code or UCC claiming that its implementation would be good for the nation and humanity.

Speaking at an Aaj Tak event, Gadkari said, “If a man marries a woman it is natural. But if someone goes for four marriages that is unnatural. Therefore, the progressive and educated Muslims don’t do it.” The union minister said there should be a ‘qualitative change in society’ adding that the UCC is not against any religion or sect.

“Shouldn’t all women irrespective of their religion, be it Hindu, Muslim or Sikh, be given equal rights? We should work towards developing our country together,” Gadkari said.

Making an appeal to states, Gadkari said all parties, across states, must take a collective decision on UCC and that it will be good for humanity and the nation. “If the Central government takes a decision on any issue and the states object, then the message that will go out will not be good as there is the concurrent list," he said.

Bringing in a Uniform Civil Code was among the major poll promises of the BJP in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. On October 29, the Gujarat government had announced that it would form a committee for the implementation of the UCC. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting that day.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said the BJP is committed to bring UCC throughout the country, but only after following all democratic processes and discussions on it. “Not only BJP, the Constituent Assembly had also advised the Parliament and states that UCC should come in the country at an opportune time," he had said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here