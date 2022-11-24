Martial Art 'Lathi' Brings Back Old Tradition in West Bengal

Lathi, a traditional 16-team stick Bengali game competition started in West Bengal on Sunday evening. The martial art form is mainly practiced in India and Bangladesh, and the players are called ‘Lathiyal’. They are skilled in stick-wielding and are earn their living through the martial art. They are also called Lethals.

The game is long-forgotten in the modern world, now that mobile and smart phones have replaced outdoor games. So, to bring back the interest of the game among the young generation, the stick-wielding competition, one of the ancient games of rural Bengal, was organized.

Britishers looked at the game with “terror", because the best of them could wield their sticks with such speed and ferocity. It is unfortunate that people are losing their tradition.

The competition was organised by the Rajapur Jubo Sangha of Nakashipara block. Entrepreneurs said 16 participating teams were from different districts of West Bengal. Villagers flock from far and wide to watch this stick game competition.

The organizers of the game said that this competition is basically to keep this ancient game alive and encourage it. On this day, many people gathered in the arena to watch the stick game.

