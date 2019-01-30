Martyrs' Day 2019: President Kovind, PM Modi Pay Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on His 71st Death Anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday paid their tribute to the ‘Father of the Nation’, Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 71st death anniversary.In a tweet the President wrote, “On Martyrs’ Day, we gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence #PresidentKovind”.Meanwhile Prime Minister Modi who is on his second visit to Gujarat today will be inaugurating the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial in Dandi.“Tomorrow, on Bapu’s Punya Tithi, I will be in Dandi, the place from where Bapu challenged the might of colonialism. In Dandi, the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial will be dedicated to the nation. This is a tribute to Satyagrahis led by Gandhi Ji, who worked for India’s freedom,” the PM tweeted.A 40-metre tall monument with statues of the Mahatma along with 80 of his satyagrahis who led the ‘salt satygraha’ from Ahmedabad to Dandi will be built on the memorial site.Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948. The day is now also observed as Martyr’s day.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.