Marwahi Assembly By-election Results Live Updates: Dr KK Dhruw of INC Leading

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Marwahi Assembly constituency in the state of Chhattisgarh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Marwahi is one of the one seat(s) in the state of Chhattisgarh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Marwahi was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are eight candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Marwahi seat. This is a Scheduled Tribe constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Marwahi constituency: Pushpa Khelan Korche (Ambedkarite Party of India), Dr Gambheer Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party), Lakshman Porte (Amit) (Bhartiya Sarvjan Hitay Samaj Party), Bir Singh Nagesh (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Ritu Pandram (Gondvana Gantantra Party), Dr K K Dhruw (Indian National Congress), Smt Sonmati Salam (Independent), Dr Urmila Singh Marko (Rashtriya Gondvana Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.