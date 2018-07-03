Marwar Rajmata Krishna Kumari Passes Away at 92

Deeply saddened by the demise of Rajmata Krishna Kumari ji of Jodhpur. A champion for women empowerment and girls’ education, Rajmata was an inspiration to the women of #Rajasthan. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) July 3, 2018

Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of #Jodhpur Rajmata and former MP Smt Krishna Kumari ji.. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family...may god give them strength to bear the loss and may her soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 3, 2018

Rajmata of the erstwhile Marwar principality and former MP, Krishna Kumari, passed away on Tuesday, a representative of the royal family said.She was 92.Krishna Kumari was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday after she suffered a cardiac arrest."Her condition had began showing signs of improvement but she suffered a cardiac arrest again on Monday night which proved fatal and she breathed her last around 1.00 am today," a doctor said.She is survived by two daughters - former Jodhpur MP Chandresh Kumari and Shailesh Kumari - and a son Gaj Singh, the erstwhile ruler of Marwar and ex-Rajya Sabha member."Funeral will take place at the royal cremation ground, Jaswant Thada, at 4 pm," Representative of the royal family, Rajendra Singh, told PTI."Before this, her body will be placed at Ummed Palace for public to pay tribute to their Rajmata," he said.Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her predecessor Ashok Gehlot will attend the funeral, sources said.Born in 1926, Krishna Kumari, princess of Dharangdhra in Gujrat, had married to the then ruler of Marwar, Hanwant Singh, in 1943.After the death of Hanwant Singh in a plane crash in 1952, when she was campaigning for the elections, Krishna Kumari single-handedly managed the family and other responsibilities.