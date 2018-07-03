English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Marwar Rajmata Krishna Kumari Passes Away at 92
Krishna Kumari was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday after she suffered a cardiac arrest.
Image for representation.
Jodhpur: Rajmata of the erstwhile Marwar principality and former MP, Krishna Kumari, passed away on Tuesday, a representative of the royal family said.
She was 92.
Krishna Kumari was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday after she suffered a cardiac arrest.
"Her condition had began showing signs of improvement but she suffered a cardiac arrest again on Monday night which proved fatal and she breathed her last around 1.00 am today," a doctor said.
She is survived by two daughters - former Jodhpur MP Chandresh Kumari and Shailesh Kumari - and a son Gaj Singh, the erstwhile ruler of Marwar and ex-Rajya Sabha member.
"Funeral will take place at the royal cremation ground, Jaswant Thada, at 4 pm," Representative of the royal family, Rajendra Singh, told PTI.
"Before this, her body will be placed at Ummed Palace for public to pay tribute to their Rajmata," he said.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her predecessor Ashok Gehlot will attend the funeral, sources said.
Born in 1926, Krishna Kumari, princess of Dharangdhra in Gujrat, had married to the then ruler of Marwar, Hanwant Singh, in 1943.
After the death of Hanwant Singh in a plane crash in 1952, when she was campaigning for the elections, Krishna Kumari single-handedly managed the family and other responsibilities.
Also Watch
She was 92.
Krishna Kumari was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday after she suffered a cardiac arrest.
"Her condition had began showing signs of improvement but she suffered a cardiac arrest again on Monday night which proved fatal and she breathed her last around 1.00 am today," a doctor said.
She is survived by two daughters - former Jodhpur MP Chandresh Kumari and Shailesh Kumari - and a son Gaj Singh, the erstwhile ruler of Marwar and ex-Rajya Sabha member.
Deeply saddened by the demise of Rajmata Krishna Kumari ji of Jodhpur. A champion for women empowerment and girls’ education, Rajmata was an inspiration to the women of #Rajasthan.— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) July 3, 2018
"Funeral will take place at the royal cremation ground, Jaswant Thada, at 4 pm," Representative of the royal family, Rajendra Singh, told PTI.
Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of #Jodhpur Rajmata and former MP Smt Krishna Kumari ji.. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family...may god give them strength to bear the loss and may her soul rest in peace.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 3, 2018
"Before this, her body will be placed at Ummed Palace for public to pay tribute to their Rajmata," he said.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her predecessor Ashok Gehlot will attend the funeral, sources said.
Born in 1926, Krishna Kumari, princess of Dharangdhra in Gujrat, had married to the then ruler of Marwar, Hanwant Singh, in 1943.
After the death of Hanwant Singh in a plane crash in 1952, when she was campaigning for the elections, Krishna Kumari single-handedly managed the family and other responsibilities.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reversible Sarees: Designer Payal Khandwala's Collection Aims at Reinventing the Quintessential Indian Garment
- FIFA World Cup 2018 - Belgium Complete Stunning Comeback to Break Japanese Hearts - Relive the Goals
- This Psychic Octopus May be the 'Real' Reason Why Japan is Out of the World Cup
- Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
- Harley-Davidson Will Take a 'Big Hit' for Production Overseas: US President Donald Trump