Mary Kom On Importance Of Vaccination

According to WHO, immunisation prevents 2-3 million deaths every year. But the sad truth is that around 5 lakh kids still die of diseases preventable by vaccines every year in India. And that’s why there is an urgent need to save the innocent lives that will make the future of our country. Over the last 5 years, 3.4 crore children and 90 lakh pregnant women have been vaccinated under Mission Indradhanush by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India recorded the lowest infant deaths for the first time in these five years. They went down from 867,000 in 2016 to 802,000 in 2017. But we still have a long way to go…