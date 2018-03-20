Mary Kom's Boxing Academy Under MHA Scanner for FCRA Violations

Just four days days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated boxing sensation and Rajya Sabha nominated MP Mary Kom's academy in Manipur, her foundation has come under MHA scanner for violating norms under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).MoS Home Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday told Lok Sabha that Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation and 20 other NGOs “who were in receipt of foreign contribution were being enquired into.”Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Amnesty International were the two other prominent NGOs on the list named by the government.Rijiju, while providing the names, said,“Details of NGOs in receipt of foreign contributions inquired into by ministry under FCRA is attached.”However, Mary Kom's office denied that the academy has an FCRA account or that they have committed any violations."We don't have an FCRA account yet so no question of any violation," the boxer's office told CNN-News18.Kom's office claimed that her foundation applied for FCRA clearance last year and MHA had sought additional documents which were subsequently submitted as well.Clarifying further, the Olympic medallist’s office said: "The Foundation runs a boxing academy housing more than 100 sportspersons. We often get calls from NRIs who are fans of Mary Kom and want to contribute to her academy. In the absence of FCRA, we can't accept any donations from these NRIs, so we applied last year and when MHA asked us to provide additional documents, we did submit those too."It was on March 16 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated Marry Kom's Boxing academy.