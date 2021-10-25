Maserati MC20 Sportscar Unveiled, Marks Comeback to Racing for the Italian Automaker

Maserati has announced its new Era with MC20 which is their new super sports car which is a successor to the iconic Maserati MC12. The new MC20 (MC for Maserati Corse and 20 for 2020, the year of its world premiere and the start of the Brand’s new Era) has incredible aerodynamic efficiency and the new Nettuno engine – a 630 horsepower V6 with 730 Nm torque. This makes the car capable of doing 0-100 km/h in under 2.9 seconds and achieves a top speed of over 325 km/h. This engine signals Maserati’s return to producing its own power units after a hiatus of more than 20 years. It took over 2 years for Maserati to finalise on the design of the MC20 alone, that’s how exclusive the car is for them.

The MC20 is an extremely lightweight car under that weighs less than 1,500 kg (kerb weight), and thanks to its power output of 630 hp, it has the best in class in weight/power ratio, at just 2.33 kg/hp. This record is achieved through the use of choice quality materials, exploiting all the potentials of carbon fibre.

Maserati MC20 from the back. (Photo: Maserati)

The latest Maserati was designed in Modena and will be built at the Viale Ciro Menotti plant, where the Trident’s models have been built for more than 80 years. The new production line, created in the spaces where the GranTurismo and GranCabrio models were assembled until November 2019, also features a new paint shop incorporating environment-friendly technologies. Nettuno will also be built in Modena, at the newly established Maserati Engine Lab.

The company says that the aerodynamics were designed through over two thousand man-hours in the Dallara Wind Tunnel and more than a thousand CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) simulations, which enabled the creation of the MC20. The resulting car has a sleek line, with no mobile appendages but just a discreet rear spoiler that improves downforce.

The Maserati MC20 is designed to enable coupe and convertible versions and for full-electric power.

Maserati MC20 gets butterfly doors. (Photo: Maserati)

On the inside, simple forms, very few sharp edges and minimal distractions make up the cabin. There are two 10-inch screens: one for the cockpit and the other for the Maserati Touch Control Plus (MTC Plus MIA). The carbon fibre-clad central console has with just a few features to keep things simple: the wireless smartphone charger, the driving mode selector (GT, Wet, Sport, Corsa and a fifth, ESC Off, which deactivates the control functions), two speed selection buttons, the power window controls, the Multimedia System controls, and a handy storage compartment underneath the armrest. All the other controls are on the steering wheel, with the ignition button on the left and the launch control on the right.

Maserati MC20 interiors. (Photo: Maserati)

The new MC20 will feature connectivity too as it will be connected at all times with the Maserati Connect program. The full range of services includes connected navigation, Alexa and Wi-Fi Hotspot and can also be managed through the Maserati Connect smartphone or smartwatch app.

Also Watch:

Both visually and conceptually, there are strong references to the MC12, the car that marked Maserati’s racing comeback in 2004. In the same way as its predecessor, MC20, has also announced the intention to return to the world of racing. The production launch is scheduled for the end of the current year with orders to be accepted from the 10th September after the World Premiere.

Here are the complete technical specifications of the Maserati MC20:

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Engine Layout V6 90° MTC twin turbo Displacement (cc) 3000 cc Bore x stroke (mm) 88 x 82 mm Compression ratio 11:01 Max. power output 630 CV @ 7500 rpm Peak torque (Nm @ rpm) 730 Nm @ 3000 - 5500 rpm Ignition system MTC (Maserati Twin Combustion) Twin Spark with passive prechamber Fuel system PD( Direct injection 350bar + Port injection 6bar) Induction Twin Side Turbo with electronic actuated waste gate Lubrication Fully variable Oil pump on Dry Sump System with scavenge Pumps & external oil tank Timing system Double over head camshaft with variable valve timing PERFORMANCE 0-100 Km/h (s) <2,9" 0-200 Km/h (s) <8,8" Top speed (km/h) >325km/h Braking distance <33mt from 100 to 0 km/h (m) TRANSMISSION Gearbox DCT 8 gears Transmission Rear-wheel drive with rear limited slip self-locking mechanical differential (Electronic differential opt) SUSPENSION Front Double-wishbone with virtual steering axle , anti-roll bar (Lifter opt) Rear Double-wishbone with virtual steering axle , anti-roll bar BRAKES Front Ventilated discs 380×34 mm (CCM disc 390×36 opt) Brembo fixed calipers 6 pistons Rear Ventilated discs 350×27 mm (CCM disc 360×28 opt) 4 pistons DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS Front/rear tyres front 245/35 ZR 20 / rear 305/30 ZR 20 L x D x H (mm) 4,669 x 1,965 x 1,221 Wheelbase (mm) 2,700 Front/rear track (mm) 1,681 / 1,649 Luggage capacity (l) 150 (50 front / 100 rear) Fuel tank capacity (l) 60 lt Homologated weight (kg) <1500kg

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.