Mask Violation in Bengaluru Sees Tenfold Jump in August; Rs 12 Crore Coughed Up in Fines Since March

With the opening of businesses and offices and civic body officials tightening the noose around mask violators, Bengaluru has coughed up more than Rs 12 crore in fines since March, according to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). As many as 5,26,196 cases have been lodged for violating Covid-19 norms.

While less than 100 cases of mask violation were reported every day in early June when the lockdown was in place, the number has seen a tenfold jump in August when the restrictions were lifted, with close to 1,000 cases being reported every day.

With the life returning to pre-pandemic times, Bengaluru civic body has deputed marshals to ensure Covid-19 norms are implemented across the city. The fines were collected from apartments, markets, hotels, bars, restaurants, bus stops and other places.

Rajbir Singh, BBMP, Chief Marshal, said, “Most people are wearing masks but since the movement of people is more specially in crowded market areas, where the density of population is more, so violations have gone up. It has almost doubled after the lockdown.”

BBMP officials have also been instructed to conduct surprise visits to crowded places in view of the upcoming festivals. The civic body will impose a fine of Rs 250 on mask violators.

“BBMP health officers must raise awareness regarding Covid preventive measures issued by headquarters amongst public and vendors on the previous day and on the day of the festival via loudspeakers,” BBMP said in a press statement.

Around 75.4 lakh of the one crore people at and above the age of 18 years have been jabbed with at least first dose in Bengaluru Urban district, recording 75% coverage since the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year.

Other districts with the highest number of vaccine doses administered are Belagavi (23,56,873), Mysuru (20,83,556) and Dakshina Kannada (14,34,830), according to the health department.

Karnataka logged around 1,065 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with Bengaluru reporting 349 infections.

