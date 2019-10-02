Masked Burglars Storm Popular Jewellery Showroom in TN, Make Way with Gold Worth Crores

Tiruchirapalli: A three-member gang burgled gold jewellery worth several crores from a Lalithaa Jewellery showroom in the heart of the city, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the masked burglars stole jewels weighing about 30 kg after gaining entry into the showroom by drilling a hole Tuesday night.

The burglary happened despite six night watchmen guarding the showroom, they said.

The employees were shocked to find the entire showroom empty when they came to open it in the morning.

City police commissioner A Amalraj and the local police officials visited the spot.

CCTV footage showed two masked men entering the showroom through a drilled hole and leisurely removing the jewels.

Police said one person could have collected the gold jewels by waiting outside the shop.

They robbers had also spilt chilli power in the shop to confuse the police dogs, they said.

Kiran Kumar, one of the owners of the shop, said "As many as 800 gold and platinum ornaments have been burgled."

