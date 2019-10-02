Masked Burglars Storm Popular Jewellery Showroom in TN, Make Way with Gold Worth Crores
According to police, the masked burglars stole jewels weighing about 30 kg after gaining entry into the showroom by drilling a hole Tuesday night.
Representative image.
Tiruchirapalli: A three-member gang burgled gold jewellery worth several crores from a Lalithaa Jewellery showroom in the heart of the city, police said on Wednesday.
According to police, the masked burglars stole jewels weighing about 30 kg after gaining entry into the showroom by drilling a hole Tuesday night.
The burglary happened despite six night watchmen guarding the showroom, they said.
The employees were shocked to find the entire showroom empty when they came to open it in the morning.
City police commissioner A Amalraj and the local police officials visited the spot.
CCTV footage showed two masked men entering the showroom through a drilled hole and leisurely removing the jewels.
Police said one person could have collected the gold jewels by waiting outside the shop.
They robbers had also spilt chilli power in the shop to confuse the police dogs, they said.
Kiran Kumar, one of the owners of the shop, said "As many as 800 gold and platinum ornaments have been burgled."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Best Smartphones Deals Under Rs 30,000 On Flipkart and Amazon Festive Sales
- Here's How Navjot Singh Sidhu was Brought Back on The Kapil Sharma Show by the Host
- Mira Rajput Shares Throwback Picture with Her BFFs and Internet Can't Keep Calm
- Muskaan Kataria Lashes Out at Ex-flame Faisal Khan For Cheating on Her Twice
- Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh to Come Together for Sooryavanshi's Climax Scene