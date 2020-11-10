Maskoor Ahmad Usmani (INC) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

The former President of Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union, Maskoor Ahmad Usmani is contesting from Jale constituency on a Congress’ ticket in Bihar polls. Usmani is a young leader who and was the AMUSU president from 2017-18. During Usmani's time as the president, BJP MP Satish Gautam had sparked controversy overhanging a portrait of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in the university since 1938. Recently, Union Minister Giriraj Singh demanded answer from the Congress if their candidate “supports Jinnah”. The controversy has racked up again in the Bihar polls with the BJP attacking Congress over supporting 'Jinnah sympathisers'. Usmani is making his political debut for the first time in this election with the Congress. A number of Congress leaders have rallied behind Usmani over the controversy. The seat was with the BJP in the last election and in this election too Usmani will contest against the sitting BJP MLA Jivesh Kumar.

Maskoor Ahmad Usmani is a INC candidate from Jale constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: . Maskoor Ahmad Usmani's educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 26 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 1.3 lakh which includes Rs 1.3 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs 0 of which Rs 0 is self income. Maskoor Ahmad Usmani's has total liabilities of Rs 0.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 7 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Jale are: Komal Singh (LJP), Niranjan Roy (RJD), Maheshwar Pd Yadav (JDU), Ayush Sahni Alias Mukesh Sahni (LCD), Alok Kumar (JKP), Chuliya Devi (AAPAP), Pravhu Shani (BVP), Bharat Paswan (BMP), Ranjan Kumar (SMP), Rajpal Das (RJVP), Rizwanul Haque (BLRP), Lalita Singh (JAPL), Vikash Kumar (RJJP), Vipalav Kumar Paswan (AJP), Shubhankar Kumar Singh (AIFB), Sudhir Kumar Jha (JNP), Subodh Kumar Singh (PP), Kumar Alok (IND), Ganesh Jha (IND), Ghulam Ahmad Raza (IND), Thakur Dhananjay Singh (IND), Deepak Ray Alias Bipat Ray (IND), Md Naijul Ansari (IND), Prince Kumar (IND), Vijay Ranjan (IND), Vinay Kumar (IND), Binod Mahaseth (IND), Vindeshwar Mahto (VPI), Shiv Shankar Kumar Bharti (IND), Subhash Chaudhary (IND), Suresh Sahani (IND)

