Masks & Social Distancing in Place, This MP Couple Exchanged Virus-negative Certificates Before Garlands

With no end in sight to lockdown prohibitions, some couples and their families have decided to go ahead with weddings after securing required permission from the administration and in accordance with proper safety norms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One such marriage took place in a far-off village in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh where the bride and groom put on masks, practised social distancing during marriage rituals and also got themselves tested for COVID-19 before taking the plunge.

On Sunday, the wedding ceremony of Saurabh Mishra from Dindori with Mandla’s Preeti Tiwari was held in their village.

The few guests who were invited initially thought the couple were holding their marriage certificates in their hands, only to realise later that the documents confirmed that both have tested negative for the dreaded virus. When the duo went on stage to exchange garlands, they first gave each other these documents.

Face masks and sanitisers were also used adequately along with the presence of a doctor at the venue to ensure that no administrative guideline is violated during the marriage.

Dr Ashish Tiwari, who was present on the occasion, heaped praised on the families saying such functions will present an example before society.

The groom said he wanted to convey a message of safety and social distancing even during his marriage. He was happy that bride’s family extended support in his decision.

Recently, a controversy had erupted at a village in Bhopal when a bride tested positive soon after getting married.

(With inputs from Krishna Sahu)