Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed & Dawood Ibrahim Declared Individual Terrorists under Amended UAPA

New Delhi: Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, Mumbai 26/11 attack mastermind Zakir Ur Rehman Lakhvi and 1993 Bombay blast accused Dawood Ibrahim have been declared the first individual terrorists under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Ministry of Home Affairs, through a gazette notification, declared these individuals as terrorists which means that irrespective of the organisation they are associated with, they will be treated as terrorists under the Indian law.

The notification said, “And whereas, Maulana Masood Azhar is designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 on the 1st May, 2019 and was declared as a proclaimed offender by the Special Judge (POTA), New Delhi; And whereas, Jaish-e-Mohammad under the patronage of Maulana Masood Azhar, extensively undertakes recruitment drives for terrorist activities and his preaching wings regularly organise events in order to urge people to promote terrorism and support their actions against India. Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act…”

“In the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely:-

1. Maulana Masood Azhar @ Maulana Mohammad Masood Azhar Alvi @ Vali Adam Issa.”

A similar notification was issued for Dawwod, Saeed and Lakhvi. The notifications listed the terror attacks in which Azhar, Lakhvi, Saeed and Dawood are wanted and Red Corner notices issues against them.

"Whereas, Maulana Masood Azhar is accused in various cases registered and being investigated by the National Investigation Agency and chargesheet had been filed against him in Pathankot air base attack case… “And whereas, Red Corner Notices No. A-1086/7-2004 and A-4367/5-2016 have been issued against Maulana Masood Azhar.

“And whereas, the Central Government believes that Maulana Masood Azhar is involved in terrorism and is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act," the notification said.

The Amended UAPA bill was passed by Parliament in July this year. The amendment said an individual will be proscribed as a terrorist "if he commits or participates in acts of terrorism, prepares for terrorism, promotes terrorism, or is otherwise involved in terrorism”.

