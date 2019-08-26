Take the pledge to vote

JeM Training 'Underwater Wing' to Carry Out Attacks in India, Says Navy as it Prepares to Thwart Plan

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh said all stakeholders in coastal security are ensuring that there is no intrusion from the sea.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
Picture for representational purpose.
Pune: An "underwater wing" of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is training people to carry out attacks but the Indian Navy is fully prepared to thwart any such attempt, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh said here on Monday.

He said all stakeholders in coastal security are ensuring that there is no intrusion from the sea. "We have received intelligence (input) that an underwater wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed is training people to carry out attacks from water and that is one change. "But we are fully prepared and will thwart any such attempt," he added.

Admiral Singh was answering a query on the changing form of terror and the Navy's response to them. Speaking about heightened vigil along the country's coast since the deadly 26/11 sea-borne terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008, he said the Navy was overall in-charge of maritime security.

"The Indian Navy, maritime police, state governments and other stakeholders are making sure there is no intrusion from the sea," the Navy chief stated. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a lecture, titled 'Indian Ocean — Changing Dynamic — Maritime Security Imperatives for India', which is part of a series held in the memory of the late Army chief General B C Joshi.

