Masood Azhar's Brother Admits IAF Jets Struck Jaish's Training Camp in Pakistan

JeM chief's younger brother Maulana Ammar has confirmed that IAF fighter jets had attacked their facility in Pakistan's Balakot.CNN-News18 has accessed an audio clip, where Masood Azhar's brother can be heard saying that Indian fighter planes didn't bomb ISI or Pakistan army, but its centre in Balakot. He also criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan."Indian aircraft did not bomb the safe house of any agency or its headquarters or where agency officials held their meetings, they bombed the centre where students were trained to understand the concept of Jihad," Ammar can be heard saying.India had claimed that it bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early on Tuesday. The strikes came after 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a suicide attack by JeM in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.Foreign secretary VK Gokhale made it clear that New Delhi carried out airstrikes to pre-empt further fidayeen style attacks on India.India also handed over a dossier to Pakistan on Jaish's role in the Pulwama attack, detailing its terror camps operating in Pakistan and the route taken by terrorists from Balakot to Jammu and Kashmir to mount attacks.Masood Azhar's JeM has been behind the attack on the Parliament House in 2001, the Pathankot air force base attack of 2016, the terror strike on army camps in Jammu and Uri in 2016, and the latest suicide attack on CRPF in Pulwama, which escalated the tensions between the two nations.