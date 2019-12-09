Man Who Tried to Enter Parliament by Masquerading As An MP Detained By Police

New Delhi: In a security breach, a man attempted to enter the Parliament complex in New Delhi by masquerading as an MP.

The man, identified as Varun Mathur who is a resident of Janakpuri area, was detained by security personnel at the reception before he could enter the building. He was then handed over to the Delhi Police.

Further details are awaited.

