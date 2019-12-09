English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Who Tried to Enter Parliament by Masquerading As An MP Detained By Police
The man, identified as Varun Mathur who is a resident of Janakpuri area, was detained by security personnel at the reception before he could enter the building.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: In a security breach, a man attempted to enter the Parliament complex in New Delhi by masquerading as an MP.
The man, identified as Varun Mathur who is a resident of Janakpuri area, was detained by security personnel at the reception before he could enter the building. He was then handed over to the Delhi Police.
Further details are awaited.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan Shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha on Howrah Bridge
- Rapper Juice WRLD Dies After Medical Emergency in Chicago
- #BoycottPanipat Trends on Twitter After Protest in Rajasthan Over 'Wrong Facts' in Film
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway
- 'A Huge Day' - Pakistan Welcome Sri Lanka for First Test Tour Since 2009 Terror Attack