Mass Food Poisoning at Wedding in Rajasthan's Churu, 45 Kids Among 100 Sick

In an incident of mass food poisoning, more than 100 people, including 45 children, fell ill after a wedding ceremony, in the Sardarshahr town of Rajasthan’s Churu district. People, including the elderly, women and men, had to be admitted to the hospital in the night, causing chaos. The situation got so out of hand that some officials also got injured. Despite adjusting two or even three patients on one bed, the hospital fell short of space, forcing some patients to lie on the floor.

According to the sources, one Kalu Kuchamania got all four of his daughters married on the same day. The wedding took place in Ward No. 44 of Sardarshahr. In this, two grooms reached from Bidasar, one groom came from Jodhpur, and the other one arrived from Ladnun. The feast went on till 4 am on Wednesday. However, after a few hours of eating, many people started vomiting and complaining of stomach pain and diarrhoea. When the condition of the people deteriorated, they were brought to the state hospital by autos and minibuses.

The crowd continued to pour into the hospital till 2 pm the next day. Due to the huge number of sick people, the hospital in charge had to call in the entire medical staff at midnight for treatment. Unable to accommodate everyone in the same hospital, some were shifted to private hospitals as well. It also came to the fore that many of the members of the wedding processions also suffered from indigestion and food poisoning symptoms, but they had already left Sardarshahr by then. As per the information received, Sardarshahr Police reached the hospital after being informed of the case and inquired about the matter.

