Mass Movement against Dengue Only Solution, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal on September 1 started the campaign urging people to inspect their homes for 10 minutes for 10 Sundays at 10 in the morning
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the involvement of people is the only solution to check and control dengue cases in the city.
Speaking at a public event, Kejriwal said experts had told the government that the dengue mosquito operates in a cycle and we should be prepared for a spike in cases.
"But the collective efforts by the people of Delhi did not let that happen last year. This year too, we have to inspect our houses for accumulation of stagnant water that becomes a place for mosquitoes to breed."
He said when the AAP came to power in 2015, there were 15,000 cases of dengue in Delhi. "There was chaos all over, I was travelling non-stop from one stop to another. 60 deaths were reported that year. After four years of our government, only 2,700 cases have been recorded in 2018," he said.
Kejriwal on September 1 started the campaign urging people to inspect their homes for 10 minutes for 10 Sundays at 10 in the morning.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Four Goals for Portugal in 5-1 Rout of Lithuania; Second Was Absolutely Comical
- Watch: Boy Does 30 Somersaults at One Go, Twitter Asks Kiren Rijiju to Take Note
- Apple iPad 7th-gen Launched at Rs 29,900 With Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Support
- Apple TV+ India Price Announced Alongside Apple Arcade, to Cost Rs 99/Month Each
- Watch: Odisha's Conjoined Twins Spotted Playing Football with Hospital Staff at AIIMS