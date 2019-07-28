Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Mass Movement Needed to Make India Hepatitis-free, Says Lok Sabha Speaker on World Hepatitis Day

'We need a people's movement and mass participation to raise awareness about hepatitis, especially hepatitis B and C, just like we did to fight polio', Om Birla said. I can say that efforts made through this campaign will bear fruit, he added.

PTI

Updated:July 28, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mass Movement Needed to Make India Hepatitis-free, Says Lok Sabha Speaker on World Hepatitis Day
Hepatitis C is the top infectious disease killer in the nation, taking nearly 20,000 lives in 2015, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Pitching for creating a mass movement to combat viral hepatitis, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said the country must join hands to make India free of the disease, as done with polio.

Birla was speaking on Saturday at the launch of a year-long countrywide campaign by the Indian Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS) on the eve of World Hepatitis Day.

"We need a people's movement and mass participation to raise awareness about hepatitis, especially hepatitis B and C, just like we did to fight polio," he said. "I can say that efforts made through this campaign will bear fruit."

The Speaker added he would request all members of Parliament to raise awareness about the disease, its causes and prevention in their respective constituencies.

The World Hepatitis Day is celebrated on July 28 to raise awareness about the disease.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who was present on the dais, also urged people to come together to fight hepatitis.

"Like we did it against polio with a mass and sustained campaign, we can do it against hepatitis too. It may seem to be a herculean task, but it is certainly not impossible," he said.

Underlining the disease's link to alcohol, Vardhan also urged people to start a "new trend" of not serving liquor at weddings, conferences and other public functions, and to "take pride in it".

The campaign -- EMPATHY (Empowered People Against Hepatitis) -- seeks to educate people about viral hepatitis and raise awareness about the discrimination faced by people affected by it.

"With 1.5 lakh deaths annually and almost 60 million Indians affected, viral hepatitis continues to be a serious public health concern," the ILBS said.

"Most of the mortality due to viral hepatitis is attributed to hepatitis B and C, which are also known as silent killers as over 80 percent of the infected people aren't aware of their infection," it said.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who also attended the event, stressed on the need for a sustained campaign to fight hepatitis.

"From my ministry, let me know whatever help is needed, or any legal amendment is needed to ensure no such patient is discriminated against or denied any job. We support this cause," he said.

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and noted jurist Fali Nariman were also present on the occasion.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram