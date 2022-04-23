'Mass Murder' of 5 Family Members Shocks UP; STF Takes Over Case, Govt Assures Justice

In a sensational case reported from Prayagraj, five people of a family were found dead and their house was reportedly set on fire after their demise.

The incident has taken place in Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station area of Prayagraj. According to reports, the accused set fire to the house of the deceased after killing them brutally with a brick and stones. A 5-year-old girl, who was also injured in the attack, has been admitted to the hospital.

After receiving news of the incident, police soon reached the spot and began their probe. District Magistrate Prayagraj Sanjay Khatri and SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar have also reached the site of the case.

According to a report by News18 Hindi, the matter has been handed over to the STF after vital clues in the case evaded police.

A team of sniffer dog and forensic experts have also reached the spot to investigate the incident. According to the information received from the villagers, all the deceased were sleeping in their house. Authorities were alerted after smoke was seen rising from inside the house, which was extinguished by the police and fire brigade. However, the cause of the incident could not be ascertained yet.

Those who have died have been identified as Raj Kumar (55), Kusum Devi (53), Manisha Kumari (25), Savita (23) and Meenakshi (2).

Few days back, there was a similar incident reported from Nawabganj police station area where five members of a family were found dead.

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief and former Chief Minister of Mayawati has demanded strict action against the culprits. “The news of the brutal murder of five members of the same family in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is very sad, condemnable and worrying. The government should go to the bottom of the incident and ensure strict legal action against the culprits,” tweeted the BSP Chief.

The Trinamool Congress’s Uttar Pradesh Twitter handle also shared the news, criticising the UP government for the ‘dismal situation’ of law and order. “Law & order has been in shambles for the longest time and the CM DOES NOT CARE. Is this what people deserve?” it said in a post.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has also responded to the incident. “The incident of murder of five members of the same family in Prayagraj is very sad, the culprits will be punished after investigating the murder, the government is with the family in the hour of grief. The police officers of the district should take all necessary steps including the arrest of the killers,” he said.

