Mass Protests in JNU Against 'Anti-student' Policies Ahead of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's Visit

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) has been staging a protest against the “anti-student” policies of the varsity’s administration even as the university is set to host the third convocation on Monday with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu as the chief guest.

The students' union has been on a strike against the Draft Hostel Manual, which is said to have provisions for a fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students.

The protest is taking place near the AICTE auditorium, where the convocation will be held. "We will not end the strike until the hostel manual is withdrawn. The Monday's protest is also part of the students' agitation against the hostel manual and several other issues like restrictions by the administration on entry to Parathasarathy Rocks, attempts to lock students' union office, etc," JNUSU said on Sunday.

Last year, JNU held its second convocation after a period of 46 years amid calls for a boycott by the students' union, which had accused JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar of "muzzling their democratic rights".

The first convocation of the university was held in 1972, when G Parthasarathi was the vice-chancellor.The candidates who have been awarded their degrees from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 will be eligible to be conferred their PhD degree at the convocation.

(With PTI inputs)

