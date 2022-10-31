Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain, accused in a money laundering case, is being given “special treatment” inside Tihar Jail, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a special Delhi court in an affidavit.

The ED has submitted CCTV footage that shows an unknown person giving a foot, and body massage to Jain inside his cell in the presence of three other unknown persons. The unknown masseuse also delivers some documents to and from the accused petitioner in a suspicious/clandestine manner.

Additionally, the ED has said that Jain was provided with fresh-cut fruits/green salad by some unknown person directly in his cell. The CCTV footage shows an unknown person sitting with him and having discussions inside his cell.

The ED also submitted that the cell of Jain is being cleaned, mopped, and broomed by an unknown person under the supervision of co-accused Ankush Jain. Bedsheet and pillow cover, etc. are being changed and the cell is being arranged by an unknown person well before Jain enters the cell.

Furthermore, it states that Jain is meeting co-accused Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain along with some others for discussions on unknown papers in the cell.

In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs. 4.81 crore linked to Jain and his family.

The ED had initiated an investigation based on a first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jain and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It is alleged that when Jain was a public servant, companies owned and controlled by him received up to Rs. 4.81 crore from shell companies through the hawala network. He was arrested on May 31.

