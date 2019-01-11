English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Massive Blaze at Delhi’s Furniture Market, 100 Shanties Destroyed
The blaze started at around midnight inside a building that stores furniture after which it spread to the nearby slum.
Delhi: Nearly 100 homes of a slum settlement were destroyed in a fire which broke out in a furniture market in Delhi in the wee hours of Friday. No casualties have been reported although two people did sustain minor injuries.
The 30 fire engines deployed at the site in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar managed to extinguish the blaze by early morning. Furniture worth lakhs of rupees has been damaged.
Further details are awaited.
