Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Kolkata's Bagri Market, 30 Fire Tenders at the Spot

The building houses stocks of inflammable articles, causing the fire spread fast.

Updated:September 16, 2018, 9:24 AM IST
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in Kolkata's Bagri market on Saturday night. Almost 30 fire fighters have been rushed to the congested market in central Kolkata to douse the flames.

Black smoke engulfed the entire area when the massive blaze started at around 2.30 am from the ground floor of a five storied building, sources said. The building houses stocks of inflammable articles, causing the fire spread fast.

"As the area is very congested, we are finding it difficult to work. We are using hydraulic ladder and gas cutters to cut through the grills of the gates and small windows to enter the building," a senior official said.

No casualties have been reported. The firefighters are trying to control the flames as the spread may cause damage to other buildings too.

More details awaited.

