English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Massive Blaze in Delhi Plastic Factory Doused by 25 Fire Tenders, No Causalities
The incident was reported around 3.55 a.m. from west Delhi's Nangloi area where the fire engulfed the factory being run in a three-storey building.
Image for Representative Purpose Only
Loading...
New Delhi:A massive fire broke out in a plastic factory here on Saturday destroying lakhs of materials, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.
Two workers, who were sleeping inside the factory, managed to escape.
The incident was reported around 3.55 a.m. from west Delhi's Nangloi area where the fire engulfed the factory being run in a three-storey building.
A DFS official said that 25 fire tenders were sent to the spot and the fire fighters managed to douse to the flames till 9 a.m., but the operation was still on.
"Fortunately, there is no loss of lives in the massive fire which gutted the entire factory where plastic materials were manufactured," said the official. "The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained."
The police said a probe has been initiated.
Also Watch
Two workers, who were sleeping inside the factory, managed to escape.
The incident was reported around 3.55 a.m. from west Delhi's Nangloi area where the fire engulfed the factory being run in a three-storey building.
A DFS official said that 25 fire tenders were sent to the spot and the fire fighters managed to douse to the flames till 9 a.m., but the operation was still on.
"Fortunately, there is no loss of lives in the massive fire which gutted the entire factory where plastic materials were manufactured," said the official. "The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained."
The police said a probe has been initiated.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asian Games: Anas, Arokia Rajiv Through to Semis, Chethan Qualifies for High Jump Final
- Internet's Latest Obsession #DeleAlliChallenge Has Caught the People in a Twist
- Legendary Boxer Muhammad Ali’s 1976 Alfa Romeo Spider Up For Auction
- Genius Movie Review: Even Nawazuddin Siddiqui Cannot Save this Film From its Utter Stupidity
- Ghoul Review: Radhika Apte Stares Down the Scares in New Netflix Series
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...