GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Massive Blaze in Delhi Plastic Factory Doused by 25 Fire Tenders, No Causalities

The incident was reported around 3.55 a.m. from west Delhi's Nangloi area where the fire engulfed the factory being run in a three-storey building.

IANS

Updated:August 25, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Massive Blaze in Delhi Plastic Factory Doused by 25 Fire Tenders, No Causalities
Image for Representative Purpose Only
Loading...
New Delhi:A massive fire broke out in a plastic factory here on Saturday destroying lakhs of materials, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

Two workers, who were sleeping inside the factory, managed to escape.

The incident was reported around 3.55 a.m. from west Delhi's Nangloi area where the fire engulfed the factory being run in a three-storey building.

A DFS official said that 25 fire tenders were sent to the spot and the fire fighters managed to douse to the flames till 9 a.m., but the operation was still on.

"Fortunately, there is no loss of lives in the massive fire which gutted the entire factory where plastic materials were manufactured," said the official. "The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained."

The police said a probe has been initiated.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...