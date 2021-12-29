Massive Concession of Rs 25 per Litre for Petrol in Jharkhand, But Only for Two-wheelers

The Jharkhand government has decided to give a massive concession of Rs 25 per litre for petrol, but only for two-wheelers. The state government will give this fuel concession to those who ride motorcycles and scooters. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren made the announcement on Wednesday.

Jharkhand government has decided to give a concession of Rs 25 per litre petrol to motorcycles and scooter riders. This will be implemented from 26th January 2022: Hemant Soren, Chief Minister, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/eIuJWq6T16— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

Soren said the concession will be made available from January 26, 2022. He made the announcement as he completed two years in the government.

Fuel prices have risen unprecedentedly over the last few months. But Soren’s announcement came on the back of fuel prices remaining unchanged for over a month as on Wednesday.

According to the latest price notification by state-owned fuel retailers, petrol-diesel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday after the Centre implemented the highest-ever excise duty cut to bring down retail pump prices from all-time record highs.

In order to give relief to consumers, who were battered by skyrocketing fuel prices, the central government had cut the price of petrol by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 10.

Following the decision, several states, mostly ruled by the National Democratic Alliance and allies, have also

cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) on both key auto fuels.

Similarly, the Delhi government was the latest in the list to reduce VAT on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40

per cent from December 1, cutting the price by around Rs 8 per litre in the national capital to Rs 95.41 per litre.

The rate remained the same on December 29. Likewise, diesel prices have also stayed put at Rs 86.67 per litre in

Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 109.98 per litre, while the rate of diesel was Rs 94.14 per litre. On May 29, Mumbai

became the first metro in the country, where petrol surged Rs 100 per litre mark. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 104.67. On Wednesday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 101.56 per litre. Petrol in Chennai costs Rs 101.67 per litre while diesel costs Rs 91.43 a litre.

