A massive fire started raging at a pharma waste factory in Vishakhapatnam on Monday night.

The explosion took place at an unit of Ranky CETP Solvents at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in the Parvada area and have caused panic among residents.

Fire tenders have rushed to the spot, trying to douse the fire. It is still unclear if any person has suffered any injury in the fire.

This is the same area where a gas leak was reported on June 30 at Sainor Life Sciences Pharma unit.

Further details awaited.