Massive Farmers' Rally Reaches Bhiwandi, to Gherao Maharashtra Assembly on Monday
While speaking to CNN-News18, Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said government was committed to resolve farmers' issues and that the farm loan waivers are being given.
The long march consists of not just farmers from various parts of Maharashtra, including Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh, but also tribals from interior parts of the state. (Photo: CNN-News18)
Mumbai: Thousands of farmers reached Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, on Saturday to protest against the state's apathy against farmers' plight. The march, organised by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), will reach Mumbai on Sunday.
They plan to 'gherao' the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha after reaching Mumbai on March 12, said Sunil Malusare of AIKS, which has organised the protest.
The government has so far not issued any official statement on the protest march. While speaking to CNN-News18, Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said government was committed to resolve farmers' issues and that the farm loan waivers are being given.
"Enough is enough. Our patience has ended now. We have been seeking the same demands from last year. But the government is not interested in listening to us. We are not going to give up till the government listens to us. We are going to gherao the Assembly indefinitely," Ashok Dhawle, leader of Kisan Sabha, told CNN-News18.
The long march consists of not just farmers from various parts of Maharashtra, including Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh, but also tribals from interior parts of the state.
Thousands of farmers from various parts of Maharashtra had reached Nashik on March 6. (Photo: CNN-News18)
Forest Act implementation
The issue, organisers said, was not just about farmers' rights, but also about tribals' rights. "The Forest Act came into being in 2005. But tribals haven't got land rights. Even today, lakhs of farmers till their traditional lands in the middle of forests. These are their ancestral lands. But they have still not got ownership rights. Why should they keep suffering despite a legislation to their rescue?" asked another farmers' leader.
Other important demands are implementation of Swaminathan Committee report and better minimum support price; and pension to old farmers.
The government had announced a loan waiver last year following unprecedented protests by farmers in various parts of the state.
Thousands of farmers from various parts of Maharashtra had reached Nashik on March 6. It has covered a distance of nearly 150 kilometres in five days.
The farmers plan to enter Mumbai on Sunday morning through Mulund check naka. They will take a halt at Ghatkopar where they will take lunch. They will thereby walk to Somaiyya college ground in Sion. On Monday morning, they will start marching towards the State Assembly, which is in session. Thereafter, they will gherao the Assembly.
Maharashtra stares at a deadlock, unless the government initiates talks with the farmers. So far, no government representative has approached the protesters officially.
