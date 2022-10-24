Massive Fight at Toll Plaza in Andhra's Tirupati as TN Students Attack Booth Staff, Clash With Locals

Students of a law college from Tamil Nadu went on a rampage over payment-related issue at a toll plaza in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati on Monday and attacked the booth staff.

The incident took place when the students, who were returning from after an exam, was stopped at the toll plaza after one of their vehicles failed to cross the booth as FASTag payment did not work, NDTV reported.

They were asked to move back their car and clear the way for others. This led to anger among students who allegedly attacked the toll booth staff with helmets. The enraged students allegedly gave only way to vehicles bearing registration plate of Tamil Nadu and prevented those with Andhra Pradesh registration. Later, they clashed with a group of local residents.

The local police rushed to the spot to control the situation and warned students not to disturb traffic movement at the toll plaza. But the clash continued for a while and some vehicles were damaged.

The police have started a probe to ascertain the cause of the clash and said it will take strict action against those involved in the entire incident.

