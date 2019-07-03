Massive Fire at Building Housing Govt Offices in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar
The fire broke out in the second floor of the PICUP building and soon spread to the third floor, sources said, adding that as many as eight fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze.
Representative image.
Lucknow: A massive fire broke out in a building housing several government offices in the Gomti Nagar area of the state capital on Wednesday night.
The fire broke out in the second floor of the PICUP building and soon spread to the third floor, sources said, adding that as many as eight fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. Prima facie short circuit appears to be the cause of fire, they said. There was no report of any casualty or injury.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted a committee to probe the incident. Government sources said the additional director general of Lucknow zone, special secretary industry additional and chief fire officer of Lucknow will investigate the incident, determine the cause of the fire and also fix responsibility for it within 48 hours.
The building has many offices, including that of the Industrial Development Department and the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.
