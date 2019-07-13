English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Killed in Massive Fire at Rubber Factory in East Delhi's Jhilmil
According to the fire officials, the information about the blaze was received at 9.25 am and 31 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
(Image: Twitter/@ANI)
New Delhi: At least three people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a rubber factory in Shahdara's Jhilmil area on Saturday, officials said. More casualties are feared in the incident, the fire department said.
Further details are awaited.
