3 Killed in Massive Fire at Rubber Factory in East Delhi's Jhilmil

According to the fire officials, the information about the blaze was received at 9.25 am and 31 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

News18.com

Updated:July 13, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/@ANI)
New Delhi: At least three people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a rubber factory in Shahdara's Jhilmil area on Saturday, officials said. More casualties are feared in the incident, the fire department said.

Further details are awaited.

